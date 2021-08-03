Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow made fun of the mother’s behavior in the morning: video

Apple Martin, the 16-year-old daughter of Gwyneth and her former lover Chris Martin, starred in a TikTok video for her mom’s company Goop, where she revealed what she thinks Gwyneth does her every morning. “So first my mom drinks her Goopglow and eats nothing but dates and almond oil,” she begins. Paltrow makes a drink, puts food on his face and works on his laptop, and Apple comments on this and jokes on Mom.

“I believe Goopglow is part of her cleansing, which apparently she has been using since the day I was born. Then she sits down to work and designs new vaginal suppositories, eggs, perfume, stuff like that. Yes, that’s my mom’s routine, ”says Martin. The star mom prefers to use her own products and combine them for an excellent skin condition. The video received over a million views in a short time. Comments are closed.









After that, Apple also starred in a video for the brand, in which she smiled for the camera, brewed coffee, brushed her teeth, styled her hair, applied products to her face, chose her outfit, and put on makeup. Under the video, it says that the company asked Martin to use the products and talk about how well they are doing their job. After that, Gwyneth herself wrote on her social networks that she was glad to work with her daughter, despite her jokes.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko