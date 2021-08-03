Embroidery Day 2021 – which celebrities wear Ukrainian prints

Every year, on the third Thursday of May, they celebrate Embroidery day – Ukrainian national clothes. And if you think that only in Ukraine it is customary to wear embroidered shirts or dresses, then this is not so. theLime has compiled for you a selection of international celebrities who have one or more embroidered shirts in their wardrobe and wear them with pride.

British actress Catherine Zeta-Jones loves to wear short embroidered dresses on vacation. Moreover, she chooses models of two famous Ukrainian designers Vita Kin and Yulia Magdych.

Catherine Zeta-JonesPhoto: instagram.com/vitakin_originals

During a summer vacation with her husband Michael Douglas, Catherine wore a white embroidered shirt with a Kiev chestnut pattern.

Catherine Zeta-JonesPhoto: instagram.com/yuliya_magdych

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer chose a deep blue embroidered dress by the Ukrainian-American brand March11, created by Robert Mishchenko.

Claudia SchifferPhoto: pinterest.com

British singer and actress, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Kelly tried on a delicate lavender embroidered dress with the image of flowers and swallows and was completely delighted with her, which she shared with her followers on Instagram.

The popular American film actress Mila Kunis, who was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, loves to wear embroidered shirts both in everyday life and at social events. For a walk with her family, she chose a white shirt with blue embroidery, which perfectly complemented the bow with jeans.









Mila KunisPhoto: instagram.com/ashtonmila

And at the premiere of the film “Bad Mommies” Kunis appeared in a black jumpsuit-embroidered shirt from the brand Ulla Johnson.

Mila KunisPhoto: pinterest.com

Another Hollywood celebrity, actress Reese Witherspoon often opts for embroidered dresses and shirts for her casual looks. So, on vacation in Venice in 2016, she wore white embroidered dresses, which she supplemented with stylish accessories.

Reese WitherspoonPhoto: instagram.com/reesewitherspoon

Reese WitherspoonPhoto: instagram.com/reesewitherspoon

American actress Demi Moore also chose dresses by Ukrainian designer Vita Keen. In one of them she appears in the film “The Blind Man”, in another – at a photo exhibition, in the third – in a photo on her blog.

Demmy MoorPhoto: instagram.com/vitakin_originals

Demmy MoorPhoto: instagram.com/vitakin_originals

There are also many embroidered dresses in the wardrobe of the American burlesque show performer, singer and model Dita von Teese.

Dita Von TeesePhoto: instagram.com/ditavonteese

Dita Von TeesePhoto: instagram.com/ditavonteese

