Emily Blunt explains why she turned down the role of Black Widow

The actress admitted that she always dreamed of becoming a part of the Marvel team.

Emily Blunt explained why she chose to refuse the offer to play Black Widow in the MCU. Even before Scarlett Johansson was cast for this role, Blunt was called the most suitable candidate, not only in terms of talent, but also appearance.

After lengthy negotiations, Blunt still refused to accept the offer, but after a while she received another – for the role of Sue Storm in a new interpretation of Fantastic Four. The creators failed to get approval from the Hollywood star this time too, because of which the hopes of the fans dashed at the same hour.

Now the journalists hastened to find out what exactly was the reason for this decision. Blunt was quick to laugh it off.

“I’ve already played a superhero. Mary Poppins is my superhero, ”she said with a smile, and later confessed: she had dreamed of becoming a partner of Robert Downey Jr. all her life.

The final decision was influenced by the fact that participation in this kind of filming sucks all the strength out of the actor.









“I’m not sure if superhero movies are right for me. I do not like them. In addition, those who have already tried themselves in these images said that they were literally exhausted after filming, because we are talking not only about the tapes themselves, but also about various shows. I can’t say that it’s not interesting to me at all, but the directors have to offer me something especially interesting so that I agree, ”ComicBook quotes her as saying.

Author: Alina Krylova