Emma Stone will not appear in the sequel “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Emma Stone has denied rumors of her appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actress played the role of Gwen Stacy in 2012 in The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel.

Fans have speculated that Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone will also appear in the new film. However, in an interview with MTV News, Stone did not confirm information about her participation in the upcoming sequel. “I’ve heard these rumors. I don’t know if I should say something, but I am not going to participate in it, ”she said.









Andrew Garfield also recently statedthat he will not act in the film, asking fans to “cool down”, since “no one called” him.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. The filming was attended by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch and J.C. Simmons.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone has starred in the new Disney movie, Cruella. The film is set in the 1970s, when the main character still bears the name Estella and dreams of becoming a fashion designer. In the story, the girl lost her parents when she was 12 years old. To survive, she took up robberies with the thieves Horace and Jasper. Russians will be able to watch the film in cinemas on June 3.