Emma Stone’s Cruella Left Without Mouthpiece | News | News

Hollywood actress Emma Stone spoke about the difficulties of portraying the famous villainous Cruella De Ville in the 101 Dalmatians prequel due to Disney’s smoking ban.

Since 2007, the film studio has banned the heroes of their projects from appearing on the screen with a cigarette, so the characteristic detail of Cruella’s image – a cigarette holder – will not appear in the new film.

“We are not allowed to smoke on the screen of a Disney movie. It was difficult without this mouthpiece. I was so thrilled to see the green plume of smoke [в оригинальном мультфильме]but it was impossible to repeat it on the set, ”Stone explained in an interview with The New York Times.

At the same time, according to the actress, she would not want to promote smoking.









In 2015, Disney extended the smoking ban in films to subsidiaries such as Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm. A similar move was later taken by the film studios Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount and Sony. According to IndieWire, the streaming platform Netflix in 2019 announced its intention to ban smoking on its TV-14 series and PG-13 movies.

On May 21, Florence + The Machine unveiled the track Call Me Cruella, which will be featured in the Disney movie Cruella.

The world premiere of the film will take place on May 28. In Russia, the picture will be released on June 3. The plot is set in London in the 1970s.