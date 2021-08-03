Emma Watson, Keira Knightley, Sarah Jessica Parker and 7 more stars – typical Aries

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac., it covers the period from March 21 to April 19 (with some variations depending on the specific year). Aries are known for their energy., assertiveness and passion. This is a fire sign, which means, people, born during this period, spontaneous, frank, straightforward and a little quick-tempered. They love to take responsibility and be leaders. Ruled by mars, they are adventurous and quick-tempered. Sometimes Aries says or does first, and only then they think. To their credit, they apologize, if you were wrong, and move on quickly (unlike Scorpions, who harbor grievances for a long time).

Does this description fit your familiar Aries? What about celebrities? Read on, to learn more about their qualities as typical representatives of this sign.

Reese Witherspoon

March 22, 1976

Aries is known as a strong leader, and Reese shows exactly this quality, managing his own book club and production company.

Sarah Jessica Parker

March 25, 1965

Sarah Jessica typical Aries, and here is her partner on the series “Sex and the City ”Kim Cattrall is a typical Leo. Maybe, does this explain their enmity?

Keira Knightley

March 26, 1985

Already at the age of three, Kira asked her parents, to have her own agent. Parents promised, what will they think, but only if, if she studies well. Kira fulfilled her part of the agreement and was a typical excellent student at school, who always knows the answers to all questions and raises her hand first.

Mariah Carey

March 27, 1970 (or 1969)

Yes, Mariah’s year of birth is not known exactly, and this says a lot about her as a typical representative of her sign. If something got into her head once, it’s forever. “I don’t count the years … I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I’m celebrating life, ”she said in one of her interviews.









Lady Gaga

March 28, 1986

The singer showed zodiac qualities from the best side, when she created her image. “When they wanted, to make me sexy, when they wanted, to make me popular, I always came up with an absurd formula, to feel, that I am in control. ”

Kristen Stewart

April 9, 1990

The actress – like a typical Aries – chooses her own path and confidently moves along it, balancing in his career between commercial films like “Charlie’s Angels “and indie films, such as “Personal shopper “.

Elle Fanning

April 9, 1998

El wants everything at once, and a couple of years ago in an interview she said, which is torn between the desire to be an actress and the desire to become a director. “Yes, I know, that it is difficult, but I really want to try to combine both. ”

Emma Watson

April 15, 1990

The actress herself says in her interviews: “I can be harsh, straightforward and rather aggressive! ” Yes, typical Aries.

America Ferrera

April 18, 1984

The actress is not only pursuing her career, but she is also a notable activist of various initiatives. And in this passion and indifference there is a lot that is typical for Aries.

Kourtney Kardashian

April 18, 1979

Of all the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney is the most straightforward. She always says that, what thinks, and does not matter, how others relate to it.