Emma Watson was caught leaving the studio after rumors of retirement

The other day, the paparazzi captured Emma Watson in Beverly Hills, when the actress was leaving the studio. Eyewitnesses say she was fitting for several hours. For what and what outfit the actress ordered, it is not known.

In recent photographs, she leaves the atelier, accompanied by two men. Emma was in casual, comfortable clothes – a gray sweater, sweatpants and sandals, carrying a plate of panini and a can of drink.

Rumors surfaced last month that Watson was retiring from her acting career. However, a representative of the actress later denied the rumors, saying that “only Emma’s pages on social networks are inactive, but not her career.” Watson last appeared on the screen in the movie “Little Women” in 2019.









Insiders say that Emma “lay low” to arrange her personal life. As far as is known, the actress is now in a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton, although she herself did not comment on this information. But the couple have already been seen together several times, most recently in January at the Los Angeles airport. Emma and Leo hugged and kissed, and the actress noticed a ring on her left hand.

“Emma wants to arrange her life with Leo, so for now they are ‘lay low.’ Perhaps she wants a family, “- said the source.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova