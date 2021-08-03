Fashion digest: from a new campaign with Kristen Stewart to pickets at Anna Wintour’s house

Kristen Stewart

Summing up the week before the long weekend: Kristen Stewart starred in the new Chanel campaign, and Little Big released a fashion collaboration with Crocs. We talk about this and other things in more detail in our digest.

one.Kristen Stewart starred in new Chanel campaign

Chanel’s new campaign for the Métiers d’art collection with Kristen Stewart was presented to the public this week. The author is the renowned fashion photographer Jürgen Teller.

Kristen Stewart

Let us remind you that the show of this collection took place in December last year at the Château de Chenonceau. Due to the epidemiological situation, Kristen was then the only spectator who could watch the defile live.

2.Billy Porter has released gender neutral shoes

Actor Billy Porter, who became famous thanks to the TV series “Pose”, and will soon appear on screens in the image of the Fairy Godmother from “Cinderella”, is also famous for his bright style, so the collaboration with the fashion brand was only a matter of time. And at the end of last week, Billy presented a capsule collection for Jimmy Choo – shoes in it are positioned as gender neutral, which is taken into account in the size grid (you can also find the 47th men’s size).

This line is dedicated to my mother, whose biggest dream as a woman with a disability was the ability to walk in high-heeled shoes. She never succeeded in fulfilling this dream, but I can be her confidant before the whole world. My mother is the personification of the power of what true unconditional love looks like. And my goal is to free people from the chains that hold down authenticity at all levels,

– said Porter.

The collection also marks the start of the Pride Month, which honors the LGBTQ + community.

Billy Porter

3.Condé Nast employees rally outside Anna Wintour’s house

This week, more than 100 journalists from the Condé Nast editions demonstrated their demands for an increase in the minimum wage from $ 42,000 to $ 60,000 a year (about 4.2 million rubles) and for health insurance payments.









Disgruntled people walked through several streets of New York, stopping in the Greenwich Village area, where the Wintour house is located.

Anna Wintour

The protesters included employees from The New Yorker, Pitchfork, and Ars Technica. They decided to convey their demands to Wintour, who heads Vogue, since she is also a confidant of the entire publishing house. Since 2020, Wintour has been the Global Director of Content. The protesters carried, among other things, posters with the words “You Can’t Eat Prestige”.

We will remind that earlier Wintour already had to face criticism due to the lack of support for black employees.

4.Crocs presented a collaboration with the Little Big group

Exactly a week ago, the premiere of the Little Big video for the song Everybody, a cover of the hit of the same name by the Backstreet Boys, took place. The video parodied many elements of pop culture and fairy tales, including Cinderella. And if you saw the video, you probably noticed that the Prince (played by Ilya Prusikin) presents there to his beloved (in the video, as in life, Sofya Tayurskaya got this role) not a crystal shoe, but rubber clogs!

Ilya Prusikin and Sophia Tayurskaya

Anyone can now get the same pair. They were released, by the way, in two versions: pink (5,999 rubles) and black (6,999 rubles). The start of sales is scheduled for June 22.

Crocs x Little Big