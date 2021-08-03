Father Blake Lively, actor Ernie Lively, HELLO! Russia

Today it became known about the death of Hollywood actor Ernie Lively at the age of 75. The man died of prolonged heart disease on June 2, but a representative for the actor confirmed this information to Deadline just today. It is reported that he died at home in Los Angeles, and next to him at that time were his wife Helen and five children, including actress Blake Lively.

The star of the series “Gossip Girl” has not yet publicly commented on her father’s departure – since May 1, there have been no new publications on her Instagram account, and the last time the actress appeared in public with her husband Ryan Reynolds and her daughter was at the end of April – four weeks after the spouses vaccinated against coronavirus.









Blake Lively with her parents at the opening ceremony of Ryan Reynolds’ star on the Walk of Fame, December 15, 2016Ernie Brown was born in 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1979, he married talent agent Helen Lively and took her last name. After the wedding, he adopted the wife’s three children from her first marriage – Laurie, Robin and Jacen Lively. They also had two children together: Blake Lively and Eric Lively. All five children of the spouses have chosen acting as their life’s work, like their father.

Actor Ernie Lively has starred in more than a hundred films and TV series during his 47-year film career. He is best known for his roles in the films Mascot Jeans, Passenger 57 and Turner and Hooch.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively