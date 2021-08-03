Glucose was published in a breast-stripping dress like Megan Fox: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

Russian performer Natalya Ionova, performing under the pseudonym Glucose, was published in a dress that bare her breasts like that of the American actress Megan Fox. The relevant information appeared on the Super.ru Telegram channel.

In the above video, the 34-year-old singer is dressed in a black bodysuit-style dress with slits partially exposing the chest and waist, as well as a skirt made of translucent material. It is known that the cost of a Mugler brand outfit is 124 thousand rubles. Ionova complemented her image with high dark heeled sandals with an open toe. In the described outfit, Glucose appeared at the party of the “Heat” festival.









It is known that on Tuesday, May 25, in exactly the same dress, 35-year-old Megan Fox appeared at the Billboard Music Awards with her lover, rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly (real name – Colson Baker).

Earlier in May, Glucose’s figure in a bikini surprised fans. In the published photo, the singer poses in nature in a black bikini set with mesh inserts. Her hair is loose and her face has natural makeup. “Who is the flower?” – she signed the post, which got more than 103 thousand likes.