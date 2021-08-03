Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and other stars with an unhealthy addiction to a healthy lifestyle

Tired of the lifestyle of a world supermodel, Giselle embarked on healing practices. Released several meditation guides and turned the once glamorous insta account into the blog of an enlightened yoga teacher. You need to be patient to flip through the tape to the photographs by the legendary Lagerfeld – the rest is occupied by shots where Bündchen pulls the twine, advocates for the preservation of nature, or prepares a healthy breakfast for children and husband, football player Tom Brady. The latter, by the way, wrote a book about his special diet, which earned him massive trolling. For example, in one of the episodes of the 23rd season of South Park, dedicated to fecal transplantation (the controversial technique really exists), the heroines dreamed of stealing and transplanting Tom’s feces, since he is a perfectly healthy person.