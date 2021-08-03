Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and other stars with an unhealthy addiction to a healthy lifestyle

Even an unambiguously positive phenomenon like a healthy lifestyle can be a reason for trolling. The neologism “squeezed” is a vivid confirmation of this. And to whom we owe its appearance on the Internet.
If a healthy lifestyle were a person, Gwyneth would probably leave her husband for him. Awareness is so firmly rooted in the head of the famous blonde that she called her divorce from musician Chris Martin “a deliberate separation.” To be fair, Paltrow was one of the first in the Hollywood Hills to think about the high: in 2008, when her colleagues were still sleeping off after the turbulent 2000s, the actress founded the Goop lifestyle resource. It all began for her health, and then the girl suffered: jade eggs for the vagina, coffee enemas and spray from energy vampires are associated with the name of Gwyneth more than her highest-grossing films.
When the subscribers asked the actress about sports, she said that she exercises five times a week. Allegedly, she needs so much so as not to leave herself time to think about aging. At the same time, Michelle has been following a vegan diet for almost ten years – she says the diet helps her to look younger than her 62. In order to prove her commitment to everything natural and along the way to dispel rumors about facelifts, a year ago, Pfeiffer began producing Henry Rose perfume. Fragrances that meet all ethical standards were suddenly appreciated not only by organic adherents.
Tired of the lifestyle of a world supermodel, Giselle embarked on healing practices. Released several meditation guides and turned the once glamorous insta account into the blog of an enlightened yoga teacher. You need to be patient to flip through the tape to the photographs by the legendary Lagerfeld – the rest is occupied by shots where Bündchen pulls the twine, advocates for the preservation of nature, or prepares a healthy breakfast for children and husband, football player Tom Brady. The latter, by the way, wrote a book about his special diet, which earned him massive trolling. For example, in one of the episodes of the 23rd season of South Park, dedicated to fecal transplantation (the controversial technique really exists), the heroines dreamed of stealing and transplanting Tom’s feces, since he is a perfectly healthy person.
Jessica’s first move towards clean beauty was the release of diapers, detergents and sunscreens with the self-explanatory name Honest. The actress thought about the toxicity of cosmetics in 2008, right after giving birth. Then the child-oriented line spilled over into the decoration and care of Honest Beauty.
The idyll was spoiled by the investigation of The Wall Street Journal: inquisitive journalists found in the compositions a component from which Jessica and Co had previously actively denied, namely sodium lauryl sulfate, which is not fatal, but dangerous for people with atopic dermatitis. Instead of apologizing, the honest company chose to deny the problem. And the owner of the production continues to share useful tutorials on her Instagram.
For five years now, we have heard little about Cameron the actress. She decided to leave the cinema and focus on a life that is extremely eco-friendly. The star’s obsession with intermittent fasting and food grown in the garden became apparent in 2013 with the release of her book On the Body. In the wake of literary success (the book took second place on the list of bestsellers according to The New York Times), the actress began a new story with the same correct meanings. And in 2016, all of Hollywood had already read her book On Longevity.
Four years later, Diaz apparently got bored of being too flawless. Then, having enlisted the support of a friend, businesswoman Catherine Power, she became a winemaker. Avaline organic wine is produced in Provence and Penedès. And Cameron herself moves the goods to people, after one post she appears to subscribers with a bottle in her hand.