Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her son’s 15th birthday with ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow can’t believe that her little boy is already 15 years old!

On Thursday, the Oscar winner congratulated her son Moses on his birthday, calling him “the most brilliant guy in the world.” Paltrow, who married Brad Falchuk in September 2018, shares a son with ex-husband Chris Martin, as well as a joint daughter, Apple, who turns 17 next month.

“Saint Moses, I can’t believe you’re 15 today,” the famous mom writes on Instagram, sharing a close-up selfie of her boy and a photo of him riding a skateboard. “You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy in the world. I love you so much, you can’t even imagine it. Happy birthday little shredder ”

In January, Paltrow confessed to the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! how her two children went through self-isolation at home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. She said that Moses was the hardest of them to take isolation, although he found a way out in skateboarding.









“What’s great is that he’s a skateboarder, so he can do a lot on his own, outside of exercise, work on skills, tricks and the like,” she said, “but I think it’s very difficult to get through this period as A 14-year-old teenager and … hard on those who are still in the most intense stages of development, as I have noticed. ”

“Here, my daughter is 16 years old, she seems to know who she is, and she has friends,” the actress continued. “My son would go to high school in September. I think it’s socially difficult. I was also amazed at how much children adapt at this time and how mobile they are. “

“Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just going through this,” she added.

On Moses’ 14th birthday last year, Paltrow tweeted on Instagram that her son is “the best” and that it is “incredible” how fast he is growing and changing.