Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about her mother’s reaction to indecent products of her brand

Contrary to her mother’s opinion, the actress believes that it is time for society to stop being ashamed of sexuality.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently sat down for an interview on the morning show Today, where she talked about her Goop store. This is a Paltrow project specializing in health products. However, in addition to many familiar things, Goop offers customers sex toys and gizmos with provocative names. For example, Gwyneth’s sensational candles called “Smells Like My Vagina” or double-sided vibrators, which were sold out on Goop in one day.

The presenter asked the actress how her mother felt about her passion for intimate topics. “She says something to you like:” Gwyneth, what is it? ” Paltrow asked. The actress replied, “Constantly.”

Gwyneth says her 78-year-old mother, Blythe Danner, is “a very elegant and decent woman.” “However, even decent ladies have sexuality,” said the celebrity.









Paltrow, according to her, does not just play with the names of her products and shock the public – she wants to remove the stigma of shame from the topic of sex. “I think our sexuality is an important part of us. But even now we are on television, and we cannot freely talk about female sexual pleasure. Obviously, culturally, these topics are still taboo. And we at Goop are convinced that we need to fight this, we need to get rid of the shame about sexuality, ”said Gwyneth.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova