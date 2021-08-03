Hollywood lawyer commented on the trial of Jolie and Pitt about child custody

The couple divorced back in 2019, but they cannot solve the issue of custody of their six children in any way.

The divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is already deservedly considered the longest and most confusing in Hollywood. The couple officially divorced back in 2019, broke up three years earlier, but they still share property and, most importantly, custody of their six children. Writes about this Us Weekly.

Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, meet regularly in custody court, and last week the actress finally triumphed and secured the removal of Judge John Ouderkirk, who was in charge of their case.

The California Court of Appeals ruled, finding that the judge had failed in his ethical duty by hiding his current cases, in which Pitt’s lawyers were involved. Ouderkirk himself previously argued that Jolie was clearly unable to prove any bias on his part.

The famous lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, who represented such celebrities as Kevin Federline, Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul, commented on the situation with the most famous stellar divorce, which seems to last until the children become adults and no longer need parental care.

The Hollywood lawyer believes that Jolie and Pitt have already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on litigation, and are clearly going to spend even more.

“There is nothing more expensive than contested custody. I am sure that both can afford to continue litigation, which is not a reason for this, but it is likely that spending will not be an important factor for either of them, given their wealth,” Kaplan said. …

The court ruling means that the current guardianship order can be canceled and the trial will begin anew.

“She still has a tough battle ahead,” the lawyer said, referring to Jolie.

In May, Ouderkirk granted Pitt the right to joint custody of their children with Jolie: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.











During the trial, Jolie did not object to joint custody, but stated the existence of “other issues of concern.” She also criticized the judge’s decision not to allow children to testify in court.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and there has been an ongoing dispute between the two over child custody ever since. Many witnesses were involved in the trial.

Law enforcement officers investigated the case of Brad Pitt’s possible abuse of children. But he was subsequently released from charges.

We will remind, earlier it turned out that Jolie’s eldest child, 19-year-old Maddox, whom she adopted in Cambodia before she met Pitt, was probably not an orphan.