How to start losing weight on a treadmill. Coach tips Kardashian :: Lifestyle :: RBC Sport

The treadmill is one of the most popular trainers and fitness clubs, but many use it ineffectively. The best ways to burn excess fat on a treadmill – in the material of RBC

Photo: Workout on a treadmill (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Joe’s trainer, aka Joel Buraima, is one of the most popular fitness trainers in the world. The Frenchman began his career in his homeland, and his first star client was the actor Omar Sy, whom he trained for the filming of the film “Intouchables” (“1 + 1. Untouchables”).

Since then, Buraima has been coaching not only French, but also world stars – rapper Kanye West, American writer Janet Mock, French actress Marina Fois, stand-up comedian Gad Elmaleh, Vivica Anjanette Fox, who played in Kill Bill.

The coach met Kanye West in Paris, where the rapper recorded the Yeezus album in 2012-13. West later invited Buraima to coach him on tour for the next two years and move to Los Angeles. There, coach Joe began working with West’s wife Kim Kardashian. And a little later Buraima began to train her sisters – Chloe and Courtney.

Previously, coach Joe posted Chloe’s workouts on his Instagram, and now he shares the exercises that the fashion model and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian performs on the treadmill.

Dumbbell Squats

The first exercise of Coach Joe, under whose guidance Kourtney Kardashian trains, is the dumbbell squat. Spread your feet shoulder-width apart, grab a kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands and hold it at chest level.









Then do squats so that your glutes are flush with your knees.

Do 10 to 12 reps for each set. Then, walk on a treadmill with a 10% to 15% incline for 30 seconds. After the treadmill, repeat the exercise, alternating the squat with the treadmill for five minutes.

Inclined stroke with dumbbells

Incline the treadmill from 10% to 15% and set the speed from 4 km / h to 6 km / h. Take two dumbbells weighing between 0.5 kg and 1.5 kg – one for each arm. Walk at your usual pace for 30 seconds, increasing the range of motion of your arms. At the same time, the dumbbells should reach shoulder level. Then simulate shadow boxing for the next 30 seconds, alternating between left and right punches. Try to match the speed of your arms to your walking speed.

Side steps

Bend your knees slightly and keep your weight on the front of your feet. Set a pace on the treadmill between 2.5 km / h and 5 km / h and walk at a step. Do the exercise for three to five minutes, alternating sides every 30 seconds.

Attached side steps with elastic band

A similar exercise, but with an elastic band. Hold the tape just above your knees and bend your knees. Stay as low as possible to keep your quads tight. Set the pace from 1.6 km / h to 3 km / h. Do the exercise for three to five minutes, changing sides every 30 seconds.