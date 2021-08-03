Hunza G re-releases iconic dress like Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman

There are not many iconic film images that almost everyone knows about. One of these is Julia Roberts in a revealing blue and white dress from the movie Pretty Woman. It was in it that the heroine Vivienne was expelled from the store for inappropriate appearance. Today, 30 years later, Hunza G, which owned the eccentric outfit, is re-issuing it.

“After such a tough year locked up in my home clothes, I felt that the world needed something fun, comfortable, nostalgic and inspiring – and this is this particular dress,” says Georgiana Haddart, creative director and founder of Hunza G.

The new dress is almost identical to the original, with the same side cutouts and silver hardware. However, the model can also be ordered in other colors and styles.









All Hunza G products are the same size: the crumpled material stretches well and fits on any shape. “The dress looks great on both XL and S and I hope people feel really amazing in it,” adds Haddart.

Julia Roberts’ heroine wore it with leather boots and a large shirt, but, as Haddart explains, an elastic dress is a versatile piece that comes in handy for holidays, festivals or parties. “Personally, I would wear it with a pair of Converse and a white men’s shirt.”