Tuesday, August 3, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    “I married the right guy”




    16 April 2021 10:52

    The quarantine came in the second year of the couple’s life together.

    In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk. The couple moved in only a year after the wedding, and a year later, quarantine began, which tested the strength of the celebrity relationship. In a new interview on the Today show, Gwyneth noted that her husband brightened up this difficult time for her.

    “Everything went great. I married the right guy. He’s the best. This is the best person with whom I could be stuck at home in quarantine, ”the actress shared.

    Even before the pandemic began, Gwyneth, she said, had contracted the coronavirus. And in the spring, she tested positive with a test. The actress says that from time to time she still feels strange consequences of the disease, such as weakness. “Sometimes it shows up, but I’m getting better. It was a crazy time, just crazy to be honest, ”Paltrow said in an interview.




    Together with Falchak, Gwyneth is raising two children from a previous marriage to Chris Martin: 16-year-old Apple and 15-year-old Moses. Brad also has two children from a previous relationship.

    Martin is still involved in Apple and Moses’ lives. The year before last, Gwyneth celebrated Father’s Day by having a family dinner with her former and current husbands, which surprised her fans.

    Photo source: Legion-Media

    Author: Yana Shelekhova




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us