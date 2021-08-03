The quarantine came in the second year of the couple’s life together.

In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk. The couple moved in only a year after the wedding, and a year later, quarantine began, which tested the strength of the celebrity relationship. In a new interview on the Today show, Gwyneth noted that her husband brightened up this difficult time for her.

“Everything went great. I married the right guy. He’s the best. This is the best person with whom I could be stuck at home in quarantine, ”the actress shared.

Even before the pandemic began, Gwyneth, she said, had contracted the coronavirus. And in the spring, she tested positive with a test. The actress says that from time to time she still feels strange consequences of the disease, such as weakness. “Sometimes it shows up, but I’m getting better. It was a crazy time, just crazy to be honest, ”Paltrow said in an interview.









Together with Falchak, Gwyneth is raising two children from a previous marriage to Chris Martin: 16-year-old Apple and 15-year-old Moses. Brad also has two children from a previous relationship.

Martin is still involved in Apple and Moses’ lives. The year before last, Gwyneth celebrated Father’s Day by having a family dinner with her former and current husbands, which surprised her fans.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova