Jared Leto was caught walking with Anne Hathaway: they barely recognized both











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day





What happened to Jared Leto and why is he hanging out with Anne Hathaway?

It is not for nothing that Jared Leto is called “the master of reincarnation”: the 49-year-old Hollywood actor has always approached his images very responsibly. For the sake of the movie, he lost 15 kg, grew 30 kg fat, got used to the role of madmen, frightening colleagues with strange presents, tried on old wrinkles, attributes of a transsexual and more.

But when footage of Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway appeared on the network, fans were confused. In these pictures, the actor is completely without makeup, but at the same time he does not look like himself at all. In addition, the question arose: why was Jared walking with Ann? Are you planning a new stellar romance?











© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo





It turned out that the actors were caught walking while filming. They will star in a new Apple TV + series called WeCrashed. The film tells the story of the rise and inevitable fall of one of the most valuable startups in the world, WeWork. The series will also have a love story: Leto will play the founder of the company, Adam Neumann, and Anne Hathaway, his wife, Rebecca.

And they look extremely convincing. Both are unrecognizable: Anne in a gray hat and glasses, and Jared without a beard. Fans came to the conclusion that there is still makeup. The actor’s nose and teeth seemed suspicious to them. Some also noted that the blue-eyed lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars tried on brown lenses. And someone even compared him to the actor Tom Hiddleston.



















© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo















© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo















© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo















© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo















© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo















© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo















© Legion Media

Jared Leto photo Anne Hathaway photo





“So, I see lenses, I put some makeup on my nose and some teeth.”

“Why take a beautiful Summer and sculpt his nose?”

“He looks so different from himself with brown eyes”,

“He’s not so young in the pictures, he looks bad”,

“Wow, another awesome transformation!”

“Not only are Jared Leto and Tom Hiddleston the same person. But why is he stalking Anne Hathaway? “

“Something looks wrong, but I can’t figure out what it is.”, – they write on the network.

Earlier, Jared Leto made the Russians laugh. The actor published a video where he anneals in a hat with earflaps to the song of Cord “Summer Residents”.

Related materials: