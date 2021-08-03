Jennifer Aniston’s lover dies of stage 4 cancer – POPCAKE

A special issue of the cult TV series “Friends“, In which the long-awaited reunion of the artists took place. However, some fans of the show were very upset about the actor. James Michael Tyler (James Michael Tyler). The man looked sick and haggard.

It turned out that the admirer Jennifer Aniston (Jennifer Aniston) has been fighting prostate cancer for three years. He learned about the terrible diagnosis in 2018. After that, James began to urgently receive active treatment.

“I have been dealing with this diagnosis for almost the last three years … Now I have the fourth stage of prostate cancer.“, – he admitted.

According to Michael, he could have stopped the disease at an early stage, but ignored the symptoms. At first, he did not want to publicize his illness, but he decided to do it in order to encourage people to take better care of their health. Unfortunately, due to the aggravation of the disease, he was unable to fully participate in the reunion. However, James was incredibly happy that he was able to see his colleagues on the show at least for a while.

“I don’t want people to have to go through what I went through“, – said the actor.









Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin… pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc – TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021