Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm burned down in a terrible fire

Camp Hi-Ho in Kentucky, based on Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm, was hit by a devastating fire, which was dealt with by about 30 firefighters and six water trucks – due to the terrain, there were no hydrants nearby. The incident became known from the social networks of the camp, details were also shared by its manager and the actress’s brother, Blaine Lawrence.









It is noted that none of the people and animals were injured, but the flames completely destroyed the stable, the playground, an exhibition of local flora and fauna, a garage with equipment, a nurse’s post and several other premises. Other locations, including a sports ground and a tree fort, remained intact. The fire department of the state of Kentucky is now trying to establish the cause of the fire.

According to TMZ, Blaine wrote letters to parents who regularly send their children to Camp Hi-Ho asking for donations so they can rebuild the camp by next summer. How much money the Lawrences themselves will have to spend is not specified.