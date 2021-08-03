Jessica Biel donated long hair for filming (video)

It is not the first time that the actress has decided on serious beauty transformations.

38-year-old Hollywood actress and wife of popular singer Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel decided to change her hairstyle and has already boasted of her new image to fans by posting a video on Instagram.

On the recording, she first poses with long hair gathered in a bun at the back of her head, and after a couple of seconds she appears in front of the public with a square.

The new haircut is part of her character in Limetown, where she plays a journalist investigating the sudden disappearance of three hundred people from the research community of the same name. However, judging by the contented smile on the actress’s face, she liked the hairstyle herself.

Four years ago, Jessica had already cut her hair for the filming of the serial film “Sinner”. She got the role of Cora Tannetti’s young mother, suffering from bouts of unexplained aggression. The actress appeared in the series with bangs.











Jessica Biel in the movie “The Sinner” [+–]

For the first time they started talking about Beal after, at the age of 14, she played a heroine named Mary Cudman in the popular family TV series “Seventh Heaven”, which was filmed by Aaron Spelling. Then critics noted her innate acting talent.

A year later, she appeared in the project “Uli’s Gold”. The painting earned her a Young Artist Award. Shortly after the first triumph, the girl signed a contract with L “Oreal, becoming the face of this brand.

In 2007, the actress met the popular American singer Justin Timberlake. The couple got married in secret in 2012. The lovers played their wedding at the Jackson Hole ski resort in Wyoming, where they got engaged in December 2011. Three years later, a son, Silas Randall Timberlake, appeared in the family.

Recall that in 2009 Jessica Biel was named the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet. Users who searched for information about it on the Internet had the most chances to get to sites containing viruses and spyware.