Jolie was compared to the “corpse of the bride”

Losing her last money and strength in the fight against her ex-husband Angelina Jolie took some risky pictures. For this, a mother with many children, who continues to fight for her own heirs, climbed onto the roof. Jolie posed in a dress that looked very much like a sack of potatoes, from under which her thin legs protruded.

Angelina decided on an experiment unusual for herself for the sake of her close friend, the French artist JR. On a sloping roof, Jolie balanced for several hours and, according to the photographer, almost fell, but she fulfilled her obligations.

In the published pictures, the audience was most shocked by the appearance of the actress. Day by day, Jolie is becoming more “transparent”.









“I finally brought myself”, “Propaganda of anorexia”, “Very similar to the corpse of a bride from the cartoon of the same name”, “Witch in a dungeon”, “Skeleton on the roof”, “Became creepy and freaky”, “At the age of 40, it is better to have an extra five kilo than underweight. But for Jolie, I think this is due to illness and operations, ”the commentators agreed.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova