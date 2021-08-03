Julia Roberts plans to buy a home on the Gold Coast

Rumor has it that American actress Julia Roberts is looking to buy a home in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Australia.

Julia Roberts (Photo: Kevin Winter)

According to the Daily Telegraph, a queue of Silicon Valley billionaires and Hollywood stars lined up to buy this 4,255 m² home. This Gold Coast mansion is reported to be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Australia.

Now the actress is trying to resolve the issue with the school to which her children will go. The Daily Telegraph reports that Julia Roberts, who grew up in a Catholic family, wants her children to attend private Catholic schools on Sydney’s north coast. For help, she turned to her friend Nicole Kidman, who attended one of these schools with her sister.

Nicole Kidman (Shot from the TV series “Play Back”)

“If anyone can help enroll in a leading Catholic school in North Sydney, it is Nicole. But even megastars must meet the admission criteria, ”a source told The Daily Telegraph.









We will remind, Julia Roberts is married to Daniel Moder. Together they are raising three children: 16-year-old twins Finney and Hazel and 13-year-old Henry.