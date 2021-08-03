Justin Timberlake confirmed the birth of his second child six months later: Music: Culture: Lenta.ru

American singer Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, became the parents of their second child last July. This is reported by the Daily Mail with reference to the talk show Ellen.

During an interview with host Ellen DeGeneres, the 39-year-old musician said that the couple named their second son Phineas. The performer spoke about the life of the family, admitting that after the birth of the heir “everyone forgot about the dream.” “He’s cool and so cute. We are delighted and extremely happy and grateful, ”added Timberlake. It is believed that the name Phineas comes from the Hebrew name Pinchas, which means “oracle.”









The family has been living in Big Sky, Montana for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier it was reported about the addition of Timberlake and Bill to the family, but then the couple declined to comment.

The couple got married in October 2012 after a five-year relationship. In April 2015, the couple had their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake.

Jessica Biel has starred in films such as The Illusionist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Total Recall. Justin Timberlake is known for singing such hits as Cry Me a River, Sexy Back and My Love. He is the owner of several Grammy awards. He also successfully mastered the film career, starring in films such as “Alpha Dog”, “The Social Network” and “Time”.