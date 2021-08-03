Keira Knightley in “airy” dress appeared in the advertising campaign for Coco Mademoiselle (photo)

The summer collection of fragrances will go on sale next month. It will be distinguished by freshness and fruity notes.

35-year-old British actress Keira Knightley starred in a new ad for the famous fragrance Coco Mademoiselle from the French fashion house Chanel.

The celebrity showed not only a limited edition of the new version of the perfume, which is distinguished by citrus notes, but also a shower gel for hair and body.

According to the Chanel website, this version of the perfume boasts a lighter formula, and its bottle is designed to be convenient to take on travels. A shower gel called Le Gel is suitable for both hair and the whole body.

According to French perfumer Olivier Polge, he wanted to highlight the summer side of Coco Mademoiselle: an oriental fruity scent full of sensuality and timeless freshness.

To convey the message of the new fragrance, stylists have chosen an airy cream dress for Keira Knightley, symbolizing lightness and freedom. The image is complemented by a long string of pearl beads.

This collection will be on sale from April 20.









Keira Knightley became the face of Coco Mademoiselle back in 2007. Karl Lagerfeld chose her because the seductiveness and willfulness that she showed in the films “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Pride and Prejudice” were exactly the features that are inherent in the lady wearing the legendary scent.

“Kira is incredibly attractive, she is able to demonstrate feminine strength and independence,” – said about the actress in Chanel.

In addition to perfumes, she managed to advertise the updated collection of Coco Rouge lipsticks and Chanel Coco Crush jewelry.

Recall that Keira Knightley in every possible way emphasizes her love for the brand, with which she has been collaborating for many years. So, in March last year, she was in London, where the premiere of the film “Miss Bad Behavior” took place, she, as a performer of one of the main roles, attended the event in a snow-white dress from Chanel, decorated with lace and a belt with a sparkling buckle