Keira Knightley is 36 years old. Remembering the best roles: from “Love Real” to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Today, March 24, American actress Keira Knightley turned 36 years old. In this regard, we remember her best and brightest roles.

“Real love”

The film tells nine love stories set shortly before Christmas. Keira Knightley appears in one of the short stories as a girl named Juliet – she recently got married, and her husband’s best friend has feelings for her.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

After this film, Keira Knightley’s career quickly took off. The role of the governor’s daughter quickly glorified the actress, who at the time of the release of “Pirates” was only 18 years old.

“Pride and Prejudice”







While filming as Elizabeth Bennett, Kira wore a wig that hid her short hair in preparation for another role. For this role, Keira Knightley was nominated for an Oscar.

For Kira, the stereotypical image of an “inexperienced young girl” was entrenched due to most of her early works, so the actress decided to play thirteen-year-old Briony Tallis – a more mature heroine.

“The imitation game”

The plot focuses on the life of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the legendary British cryptographer and mathematician. Here Keira Knightley plays Joan Clarke, a colleague of the protagonist, with whom they have a difficult friendship.