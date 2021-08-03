Kendall Jenner spotted on a date with her boyfriend. Photo!

The couple held hands all evening.







Legion media

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker











Kendall Jenner, 25, and Devin Booker, 24, had a romantic evening in New York. The paparazzi managed to capture the stars as they got out of the car, heading to the famous Carbonne restaurant.









The model was clearly preparing for a meeting with her lover. She appeared on a date in a brown leather top and flared trousers to match. Kendall complemented the image with a Louis Vuitton bag and low-heeled shoes. The basketball player was dressed much more simply. He chose the casual style. After dinner at a restaurant, they drove to a closed club, which is accessible only to Zero Bond cardholders.

We will remind, for the first time Jenner and Booker were noticed together at a gas station in Arizona in April last year. Then the athlete still met with ex-girlfriend Jordina Woods, and the model had an affair with another basketball player – Ben Simmons. However, then the relationship between future lovers was only friendly. The couple began dating closer to the New Year, and Kendall officially confirmed the relationship with her boyfriend only on Valentine’s Day. She posted a joint photo with him.