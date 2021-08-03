Kendall Jenner’s appearance in tequila ads saw an insult to an entire people: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American supermodel Kendall Jenner has been accused of insulting an entire nation for advertising her own brand 818 tequila, according to Page Six.

The 25-year-old celebrity posted on her Instagram account photos and videos from the filming of an advertising campaign for an alcoholic drink in Mexico. In one of the posted pictures, the mannequin is captured next to the horse. She wore a cowboy hat, white T-shirt, green striped shirt, and blue jeans.

Netizens criticized the star for the fact that her image was based on stereotypes about Mexican farmers. “You must be kidding? This is offensive. I don’t think real migrant workers will appreciate your appearance. ”“ As a Mexican, I implore everyone who lives in the United States not to consume Kendall Jenner tequila. What she does is called cultural appropriation (the concept that the borrowing or use of elements of one culture by members of another is a negative phenomenon – approx. “Lenta.ru”). She takes our history for herself. Listen to us Mexicans. This is our culture, and we do not want a white woman to benefit from it, ”they said.









Jenner has not yet commented on the situation.

In April, Justin Bieber’s new hairstyle was seen as an insult to an entire race. The 27-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram in which he showed that he braided dreadlocks. In the posted frame, he posed in a wide long sleeve in a cage, red shorts, long socks and red sunglasses. Netizens saw an insult to an entire race in the celebrity’s new hairstyle. In their opinion, the musician had no right to braid dreadlocks, since he does not belong to the Negroid race.