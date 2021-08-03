Kim Kardashian was shamed on the network for the mess in the background of a new picture: Values: Lenta.ru

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared footage in tight-fitting clothes and was ashamed of the mess in the background. Relevant shots and comments appeared under the post on her page in Twitter…

The 40-year-old celebrity starred in two outfits, posing in one of the rooms of her own home. In the first photo, she is in a gray maxi-length dress and beige high-heeled boots. In the second photo, Kardashian stands sideways to the camera in charcoal leggings, a dirty blue top and sandals with heels. The TV star’s scattered things were also captured in the frame: an open suitcase, a lot of packages, clothes lying on the floor, bags and boxes on the sofa.









The tweet got over 44 thousand likes. Many netizens criticized the entrepreneur for being sloppy. “If my room looked like this, they would call me dirty”, “Okay, you look good. Now show the assistant who will remove the scattered clothes and things from the floor “,” The disorder in the background ruined the whole picture, “they were indignant.

