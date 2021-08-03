Kylie Jenner angered subscribers with a request to chip in for treatment to her makeup artist: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

Entrepreneur and TV star Kylie Jenner reached out to Instagram followers and asked them to chip in so that the family of her makeup artist injured in the accident could pay for his treatment. The request angered fans and caused a flurry of criticism from them, writes The Sun.

In her story, Jenner left a link to a fundraiser opened by relatives of the victim Samuel Rauda on the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform. “I ask everyone to pray for Sam who had an accident this past weekend. Follow the link to his family’s crowdfunding campaign, ”she wrote to the audience.

Subscribers did not appreciate this gesture and reminded the star of her impressive condition, which would cover the costs of Rauda’s treatment. “Open one of your Birkin bags and stop asking us poor people to drop off for your makeup artist.” “,” I can name # a billion reasons why she should pay herself, “they wrote on Twitter.









According to the publication, the makeup artist of the former youngest millionaire was seriously injured in the accident and underwent brain surgery. Hoping to recoup medical expenses, Rauda’s family launched a fundraising campaign. To date, it has been possible to collect 97 thousand out of 120 thousand dollars (a little more than 7 and about 9 million rubles, respectively, – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

Earlier it was reported that the sisters became famous on social networks due to their external resemblance to members of the Kardashian family. It was clarified that we are talking about sisters named Sonia (Sonia) and Fyza (Fyza), who have a joint Instagram account with 1.2 million followers. Girls are photographed both together and separately. According to subscribers, Sonya looks like a TV star Kim Kardashian, and Faiza looks like her younger sister, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.