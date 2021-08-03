Megan Fox talks about how difficult it is to be a mom in Hollywood

On May 8, Hollywood actress and mother of three, 34-year-old Megan Fock came to the Kelly Clarkson show and shared how difficult it is to be a star of the “dream factory” and at the same time a caring mother. According to her, Hollywood is not adapted for women, and especially for those who have recently given birth. If an actress is a nursing mother, then on the set she has to leave every two hours, and for the studio, as you know, time is money. Megan shared that after giving birth, the artist is either forced to return to work as soon as possible, or they hang an offensive label on her.

“In this industry, there is such a reproach as:“ Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now? ” It’s a weird pressure that also breeds guilt. You go to work too early to satisfy these people, ”Fox said.







And a pregnant or childbirth actress constantly keeps in her brain that she will have to quickly lose weight after the birth of a child, for example, by 13 kilograms in 8 weeks. Such thoughts, according to Megan, cause stress, which is very undesirable for a young mother.

Following Jolie, Megan Fox’s new boyfriend began to wear his lover’s blood around his neckMusician Machine Gun Kelly stood out with an unusual recognition on February 14th.

The star admitted that she is looking forward to a change in Hollywood when more women come to power. The established patriarchy, in her opinion, is the power of people who do not understand mothers.

Recall that in 2020, Megan Fox broke up with the father of her children, actor Brian Austin Green, and started an affair with the outrageous singer Machine Gun Kelly. Now the two of them are filming the new film “Midnight in the Grain Field.”

We add that recently a similar topic in Russian cinema was raised by 41-year-old actress Alexandra Child.

