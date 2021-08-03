Natalie Portman turned down a role in “Days of Solitude”

The results of box office receipts in cinemas in Russia for the weekend from July 29 to August 1, 2021 have become known. According to the UAIS, four new items were in the top ten for this period.

Over the past weekend, the attendance of cinemas amounted to 1.3 million viewers, and the cumulative fees – 377.4 million rubles. The figures have increased since the previous weekend (attendance – 1.2 million viewers, and the total collection – 343.7 million rubles).

The Jungle Cruise started as expected from the first line. He also became the main catalyst for the last weekend’s box office. An adventure picture from the Disney studio with stars in the lead roles has raised 200.7 million rubles or 2.7 million dollars. The new product accounted for 56% of the total box office of all films from the top 10.

This is a very good result given the pandemic that has caused a loss of interest in the big screen from the mainstream viewer. However, the result is not the best. So, only among the films released this year, “Black Widow” in the first weekend collected 260.1 million rubles, “Fast and the Furious 9” – 464.5 million, “Human Wrath” – 284.6 million, “Mortal Kombat” – 474.9 million, Godzilla vs. Kong – 438.4 million, Raya and the Last Dragon – 317.5 million, Tom and Jerry – 257.2 million, The Little Humpbacked Horse – 585.5 million , “Soul” – 250.6 million, and “The Last Hero: The Root of Evil” – 1.1 billion. a week later.

Jungle Cruise received neutral reviews from critics. So, according to the portal “Kritikanstvo”, the average rating of the film by the Russian-language media was 61 points out of 100. The rating on the Rotten Tomatoes portal by English-speaking critics is now 62%.

The second line is “Time”. Philosophical thriller M. Night Shyamalan lost 47% of the box office by the second weekend. By the end of last weekend, he collected 79.2 million rubles, and in two weeks of rental – 311.4 million.

Space Jam: New Generation, which collected only 18.9 million rubles, was on the third line by a wide margin. The total box office of the film in Russia for three weeks of distribution was 233.5 million rubles.

Oddly enough, but both “Time” and the new “Space Jam”, despite bad reviews, were able to bypass “Black Widow”, which the audience and critics greeted at times warmer. Over the weekend, 16.7 million rubles fell into the picture box. The scandal with the lawsuit of the leading actress Scarlett Johansson against the Disney studio did not cause the growth of interest in the film from the audience. At least, he did not summon it in Russia.

Luka again closes the top five. The new Pixar cartoon shows the best dynamics for the next week in a row, having lost only 26% of the box office. In total, the picture already has 511.4 million rubles in the piggy bank.

The action movie “GI Joy. Cobra Throw: Snake Eyes. He also showed the worst dynamics among the films in the top ten. The tape lost 76% of the box office by the second week of distribution. For the weekend she collected only 10.1 million rubles, and for both weeks – 70.7 million. The new “Cobra Throw” definitely lost the fight for the viewer to the previous two films.

Only from the eighth line started the action movie “Pretty Woman on a Platoon” with Kate Beckinsale in the title role. In tenth place is “Basic Instinct” – the cult erotic thriller by Paul Verhoeven, first released in Russia, and even immediately in a restored form and 4K resolution.

Among the dozens of leaders dropped out films “Bender: The Gold of the Empire”, “Spirited Away” and “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”.

InterMedia’s note: Box office reviews do not reflect the real economy of film companies, as theatrical box office accounts for a negligible portion of the revenue of both Hollywood and independent studios.

No. TN No. MON Movie Release date Weekend fees in rubles





Weekend fees in dollars Dynamics All-time fees in rubles All-time fees in dollars Budget in dollars one N Jungle cruise July 29 200 689 431 2 734 584 – 231 203 695 3,151,755 2 billion 2 one Time July 22 79 238 865 1,079,654 -47% 311 360 576 4,227,612 n / a 3 3 Space Jam: The Next Generation July 15 18,966,737 258,505 -57% 233 506 123 3,154,075 n / a 4 2 Black Widow July 8 16,721,930 277870 -63% 599 878 169 8 090 138 2 billion five five Luke June 17 14 616 069 199 268 -26% 511 350 975 7,007,573 n / a 6 4 GI Joy. Cobra Throw: Snake Eyes July 22 10 145 706 138,230 -76% 70 700 630 958,723 n / a 7 N Cinderella and the enchanted prince July 29 6 960 588 94 853 – 13,030,697 177,516 n / a eight N Pretty woman on edge July 29 5 240 263 71 392 – 6 248 616 85167 n / a nine 6 Cruella June 3 4 326 285 58969 -fifty% 745 619 756 10 243 715 2 billion 10 N The basic Instinct July 29 4,239,458 57768 – 5 902 751 80373 49,000,000

See weekend 22.07–25.07

Pavel Solomatin, InterMedia