New exit! Machine Gun Kelly outshines Megan Fox on the red carpet

The singer sets trends in men’s manicure.







Instagram @iheartradio

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox











The 35-year-old actress and 31-year-old performer conquer one carpet after another. Earlier this week, Megan Fox and Colson Baker were in the spotlight at the Billboard Awards, and last night they dated themselves at the iHeartRadio Awards. Celebrities opted for delicate looks in pink and white, showing off the perfect couple look.









This time Machine Gun Kelly decided to shock the audience not with a black tongue, but with long multi-colored nails that surpassed the manicure of his beloved. Megan herself decided that bright accessories would only distract attention from her stunning figure in a tight-fitting set from Mach & Mach. By the way, on May 25, the stars celebrated an important anniversary of their relationship. On Twitter, Coulson said that on this day exactly a year ago, Megan confessed her love to him.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021, Machine Gun Kelly won an award for his alternative album Tickets To My Downfall. Dua Lipa was named the performer of the year, and The Weeknd was named the best performer, who also won the Song of the Year nomination with his hit Blinding Lights. Doja Cat was voted Best New Artist and folklore Taylor Swift was voted Best Pop Album.