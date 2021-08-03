Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis “rebuild friendship” after breaking off their engagement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are working to rebuild their friendship after breaking up. The source reports that Wilde is happy in her new relationship with Harry Styles and is glad that she is doing well with Sudeikis. Back in November, news broke that 36-year-old Wilde and 45-year-old Sudeikis had parted ways. They have two children: 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

“At first, Jason was very offended by Harry and Olivia’s romance, but now that he is minding his own business, the relationship between him and Olivia has improved,” says the source. Now former lovers are establishing friendly communication in order to continue raising common children without conflict. While Sudeikis is not ready to enter into a new relationship and devotes a lot of time to work.









Olivia Wilde is also focused on work and a new relationship with ex-One Direction member Harry Styles. The couple are inseparable and participate in joint projects, including the new film by Olivia “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart.” Rumors of an affair between the two began back in January, when Stiles and Wilde were seen holding hands at a wedding the young people attended together. As it turned out, Olivia broke up with Sudeikis by the beginning of 2020, as reported by a source from Jason’s entourage.

