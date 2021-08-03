Olivia Wilde published the first still from her film “Don’t Worry Sweetheart”

Olivia Wilde shared on her Instagram account the first official still from her second directorial project, the retro-thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Filming finished a few weeks ago, and now Olivia is in post-production. The photo shows the leading actress Florence Pugh.

The action of the picture will unfold in the middle of the last century on the territory of a small commune located in the middle of the California desert. At the center of the story will be Alice (Pugh), a housewife going through an incredible existential crisis. Everything that the heroine knew and loved collapses overnight after some frightening truth is revealed to her.

The project is curated by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. The script was written by Katie Silberman (Education) and the thriller The Silence, Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The operator was Matthew Libatik (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan). Along with the Solstice star and Wilde herself, Harry Styles (Dunkirk), Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984), Gemma Chan (The Eternals), Kiki Lane (Journey to America 2) ) and Nick Kroll (The Addams Family).









No release date for “Don’t Worry Sweetheart” has been announced yet.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexander Tsikalov