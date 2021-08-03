Passionate kisses and real trauma: Timothy Chalamet and Jennifer Lawrence on the set of Don’t Look Up

Timothy Chalamet and Jennifer Lawrence

In the US, the filming of the film “Don’t Look Up” directed by Adam McKay is in full swing. The movie is already of great interest to moviegoers – at least because of the stellar cast. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Timothy Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and others. The last two became the heroes of the new pictures from the set.

Over the weekend, Lawrence and Chalamet took part in the shooting of a passionate kiss scene.

Just days before, the 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress had been injured on set. During the filming of one of the scenes, to be more precise – the explosion, glass broke, a fragment of which hit Jennifer in the eye. Filming was temporarily suspended, but by the weekend the actress returned to work and continued filming.

The film tells about scientists (played by Lawrence and DiCaprio) who want to warn people about the impending danger on Earth – a rapidly approaching meteorite. However, no one takes their words seriously.



Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up









The project was first announced in 2019. It was originally intended to be distributed by Paramount Pictures, but the streaming service Netflix acquired the rights to it last year. The film is expected to premiere this year.