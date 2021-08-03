Punk, rock and Cruella De Ville – Style – Kommersant

On June 3, “Cruella” with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the lead roles will appear in the Russian project. On the eve of the premiere, Kommersant Style virtually “met” with the leading actors and costume designer Jenny Bevan to find out how the images of Disney characters were created, why the events of the new film unfold in the era of punk rock, and to make sure that not a single Dalmatian was not injured during the filming.

After the successful prequels to The Sleeping Beauty, telling the story of Maleficent, Disney turned to another legendary villain, Cruella De Ville. About Cruella De Ville (aka Cruella De Ville), not much was known from previous film adaptations – except for her passion for Dalmatian fur coats. But none of these adaptations says anything about her past, except, perhaps, the fact that she had a friend at school named Anita Darling. According to Emma Stone, who also served as the executive producer of the film, work on the film adaptation took almost six years. But the time was not wasted – 97% of viewers’ approval on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes confirms this.







The new film is the third adaptation of Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Cruella De Ville was first seen in 1961 in animation, and then in 1996 (remake) and 2000 (sequel) – in feature films she was played by Glenn Close, executive producer of the 2021 film. The plot of the new film focuses on Cruella and tells the story of how an almost Dickensian character – the girl Estella, who was born with black and white hair by nature and who has lived and breathed fashion since childhood – became the very Cruella De Ville. The film itself is set in London in the 1970s, during the dawn of the punk movement, which had a huge impact on the world of music and fashion. The film was directed by Craig Gillespie, director of Tonya Against All, who has already proven how good he is at stories about antiheroes, and Cruella was no exception. “It amazingly combines everything that we love to hate. She’s like Hannibal Lecter in the Disney world. ”This is how De Ville described one of the film’s producers, Andrew Gunn.

And while Emma Stone and Emma Thompson starred in the film, the costumes in Cruella have garnered just as much attention as the acting, and have guaranteed the costume designer an Oscar nomination in 2022. The 47 costumes for Stone and 33 for Thompson are one of the biggest projects in the career of Jenny Bevan, two-time Oscar winner for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and A Room with a View (1987).







In the new “Cruella”, every stage is a fashion statement and an application for the best MET Gala dress, whether it be scenes of a ball in the spirit of Marie Antoinette or a scene of the black and white ball of the Baroness, where Cruella appears uninvited in a white cap with a hood. Engulfed in flames, the cape will “turn into” a bright red dress caught in a thrift shop. Or take the scene in a voluminous dress, created from fragments of newspaper, in which Cruella appears as she exits the garbage truck. By the way, according to Stone, this is her favorite dress: “It was absolutely ridiculous – imagine a 40-foot (12 meters. – “Kommersant Style”) train and garbage truck? Of course, the train appeared in the frame at the last moment – after I was in the garbage truck, otherwise I would not have been able to move in this dress. It was something phenomenal, I would not be able to wear such a dress in real life. ” As Emma admits, she was also impressed by Cruella’s huge skirt, which completely covers the Baroness’s car. By the way, each layer of the multi-meter skirt was real, not painted by the special effects team.

The Baroness, played by Emma Thompson, is a new character in the Disney story. An internationally renowned designer with a very nasty and snobbish character and high demands. However, when asked what it was like for Dame Emma Thompson to play, perhaps, the most narcissistic character in the history of Disney films, she jokes: “Oh, you know, I took everything from life. It seems to me that one day my husband appeared on the set and said: “You don’t even have to play!” Thompson admits that she has spent the last few decades. playing, as her mother calls it, “good women in dresses”: “Now I finally managed to play a real villain in dresses. But God, what kind of dresses they are! How beautiful they were! Every time Emma Stone and I saw each other on set, we looked like sculptures, like works of art! However, I must admit: sometimes it was not easy with them, for example, going to the toilet. To cope with this task, we needed a whole team of assistants! With shoes, it was also difficult for me – I do not wear anything higher than flip-flops! And then Emma Stone did not have to wear a corset – she is petite, but if you, like me, have a little “meat on the bones”, then you have to do what you did in the past (we are talking about a corset.— “Kommersant Style”)! In short, we had fun! “















Jenny Bevan, who had previously worked with Emma Thompson in The End of the Day and Howards End, turned to Dior’s shades of brown and gold for the Baroness. However, according to Bevan herself, the Baroness hardly follows trends, prefers taffeta, silk, satin duchess and practically does not remove turbans from her head: “Obviously, the small influence of Balenciaga and other great designers of the 1950s-1960s she herself was once a very good designer, but her time is almost gone … Working on the image, we found her style – every item of her wardrobe fits exactly to the figure, she likes asymmetry, in this, you know, there is a manifestation of snobbery ” …







Jenny Bevan, creating the costumes, thought about the future of Cruella: “We know how our heroine will look in 15 years – like Glenn Close.” In general, Bevan remained faithful to the style of Cruella De Ville, except that she added shades of red and gray to the well-known black-and-white palette of one of the most interesting Disney villains, practically avoiding the same “Dalmatian” print. The events of the film “101 Dalmatians” developed in the 1990s, the events of the new film unfold in the 1970s – in the era of punk rock in London and the time that allowed the team of costume designers and makeup artists to go all out. Bevan herself lived in London at that time and admits that she had just started working in the theater and suffered from a lack of money: “When we started working on the film, the events of which unfold at that time, so many memories came over me! On the first day of filming at Liberty’s department store, I looked at the crowd scene and thought, “Oh, I had these (things. – “Kommersant Style”) and such! Oh God! “So it was fun.” Emma Thompson experienced similar feelings on the set: “In the 1970s I was still a very young teenager, but I remember what it was like on the London streets of that time – it was something surreal And I myself dressed in the fashion of that time … Sheepskin coats, clogs, gauze shirts, maxi skirts and stuff like that. “







Bevan focused on the work of the underground designers of the time: “Cruella’s looks are so diverse that we looked at several designers at once: Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, BodyMap. For patterns, we turned to the 1970s, and my own memory of that time helped me too, I learned a lot from my own past. ” Her work has already received more than one hundred positive reviews, Jenny herself disowns the titles attributed to her: “I’m not a fashion designer. In fact, in real life, I have no interest in clothing. But what I love is telling stories through wardrobe items. ” It seems that this is the approach that a fashion story should be documented with.

Zhanna Sworn