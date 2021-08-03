Review of the movie Jungle Cruise from Stanislav Zelvensky

Stanislav Zelvensky – about a tolerable film based on Disney’s attraction about the Amazon “Jungle Cruise”, in which only the chaste duet of Dwayne Rocks Johnson and Emily Blunt fills the hole.

In the midst of the First World War, the determined Englishwoman Lily (Emily Blunt), a doctor of botany, together with the refined younger brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall), goes to the Amazon jungle in search of a mythical tree, the petals of which, according to legend, heal any disease and remove any curse. On the river, they hire Frank (Dwayne Johnson), the captain, who takes tourists around the Amazon in a nondescript steamer, torturing them with puns and rigged adventures. The resurrected conquistadors and the Prussian prince (Jesse Plemons), hoping to win the war with its help, are also looking for the magic tree. Disney continues to effectively run the fabulous capitalist kingdom, not only turning movies into Disneyland rides, but rides, like Jungle Cruise, into films. “Cruise” is a trifling, awkward, but ultimately bearable job: films with the Rock, by definition, are not completely unsuccessful, since they already contain the Rock … What is more interesting here is not the vague artistic merits, but the temperature of the cultural mainstream, which is measured every time by Disney blockbusters: the water, one can conclude, is warm, comfortable for everyday swimming, but not for adventure.

Jungle Cruise Trailer

In Cruise, the studio is trying to somehow adapt the conservative romantic-adventurous genre to the present day and does it with an almost touching awkwardness. The tombstone of attempts to keep up with the times is the character of McGregor, who, in the middle of the film, makes a not too unexpected come-out. But time in the noisiest segment of the audience had already run far ahead, and instead of applause, Disney received a portion of curses: McGregor is a stereotypical, feminine, slightly mannered gay, “maturing” during the film, and even, they say, performed by a heterosexual actor. In fact, the dissonance here arises rather due to the fact that the sex from “Cruise” is consistently etched away, and any hint of its existence in the universe looks inappropriate. The romance that begins with Lily and Frank is almost the central line of the film, but it does not lead anywhere, since the characters are actually incorporeal, including (paradoxically, given the pounds) Johnson, who is not an artist at all about sex, of course. The dictate of sincere chastity is especially noticeable in contrast with the full of hidden eroticism “African Queen” John Huston, with whom this relationship is drawn.





In the plastic Disney world, the heroes’ pulse does not go up even in the big underwater scene, which, funny to say, was obviously intended to be risky. The fact that Blunt and Johnson still manage to organize a kind of friendly chemistry under these conditions, even if not in the spirit of Bogart and Hepburn, but, say, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, is a compliment to their talents.

Jaume Collette-Serra, the author of a pair of lively horror films and a bumpy thriller series with Liam Neeson, seems to be the right director for this venture, business-like and brainless, and he’s honestly filming Indiana Jones and the Dead Man’s Chest, a cross between a colonial quest and an exotic kiddie ride … Ancient puzzles, friendly natives, a hand-made computer jaguar plus quirky postmodern touches: flashbacks in the 16th century to Metallica, a zombie named Aguirre, one almost Shyamalan plot twist. Like Dr. Jones, Lily (I would like to call her Indiana in a skirt, but she is in trousers, which we are reminded of every five minutes) has an adversary from Germany – Plemons rides a submarine, talks to bees, shines with the appropriate accent and clearly enjoys the most. Another question is that Collette-Serra is a director with an average budget, a slightly inflated category “B”, and it can be assumed that he was not very comfortable among the memoranda from the board of directors, green screens and hundreds of millions. In the epic expanses of the imaginary Amazon, his ship quickly leaks, and he begins to patch holes with special effects, which “Cruise” is decorated like a house of the nouveau riche in gold – there are very, too many of them, they are persistently striking and look extremely unnatural. It’s hard to believe for a second that Blunt and Johnson weren’t just in South America, but even approached the water in the pavilion – and this is a swindle that you want to think about during a cruise last.

five

/ 10 Grade

Stanislav Zelvensky