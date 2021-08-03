Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became “grandparents” in a retro photo

The inhabitants of Twitter have a new strange fun: artificially aging photos of celebrities and meme heroes and jokingly pass them off as archival photographs of their grandparents. It all started with a user named awdummy, who on April 1 “revived” an old photomeme of one guy (little-known). With the help of filters, she gave his photograph a retro look and captioned it: “My grandfather was good in 1940”.

The awdummy idea was picked up by other users – and the trend was born. Later, someone came up with the idea of ​​”aging” a photograph of Britney Spears, in which she poses in the image of a stewardess from the video Toxic. The edited photo was signed: “This is how my great-grandmother was in 1914. She was the first flight attendant on a scheduled US commercial flight. “









Then there were similar photos with the participation of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Fans of the actors took a shot from the movie “Twilight” – the moment of Bella and Edward’s wedding. “The wedding of my grandparents, 1960,” the jokers signed the frame.

Among someone’s “grandmothers” and “grandfathers” were the heroes of Russian memes. For example, the famous lady with a kandibober on her head, who “went through the Afghan war.” “My grandmother on Soviet television in 1952,” signed a black-and-white photo with a woman.

