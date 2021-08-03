Salma Hayek explained how her breasts increased

The actress assures that she did not resort to plastic surgery.

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek said that the reason for her breast enlargement was not plastic surgery, but natural processes. She said this during the broadcast of the Red Table Talk show, which was published on Facebook.

“Many people said that I had breast augmentation surgery. I don’t blame them! My bust was really much smaller! Like my whole body. I just happened to be one of those whose breasts were enlarged for any reason. For example, when I got better, got pregnant or when I was in menopause, ”said the 54-year-old actress.

Hayek also complained that many have no idea how difficult it is for women with large breasts. The actress said it could cause back problems.

“I changed a lot of sizes, my back really suffered from it. Few people talk about the problems of living with big breasts, ”said the actress.









Earlier, Salma Hayek said in an interview that she had been seriously ill with coronavirus and was on the verge of death.

Photo: Facebook