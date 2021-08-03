Salma Hayek frankly told how she fought a serious illness

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because everything was so bad.”







In a recent interview with Variety, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she contracted the coronavirus at the very beginning of the pandemic. Salma Hayek was extremely difficult to endure the disease, but flatly refused hospitalization.









“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because everything was so bad. But I said, “No thanks. I’d rather die at home, ”the celebrity shared her memories.

Hayek said she spent seven weeks in self-isolation at her home in London, where she regularly resorted to oxygen masks. The actress lay in a closed room and did not see her husband, the CEO of the transnational corporation Kering Francois-Henri Pinault, and 13-year-old daughter Valentina, who were also in the mansion.

For most of the past year, the actress has been recovering from the effects of infection with the Covid-19 virus. She was silent about the disease until now. She has now returned to work on Ridley Scott’s Gucci House, noting that she still does not have the energy she had before.