Salma Hayek showed a rare photo of her daughter

The actress rarely shares family photos.







Legion-Media

Salma Hayek











Salma Hayek does not seek to advertise her personal life. The actress almost never shows her only daughter. However, on the eve of an international holiday in honor of mothers, Salma made an exception. On her Instagram page, she shared a rare photo from the family archive.









In the frame, Hayek is captured with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pino. In the picture, the actress gently presses the baby to her chest. “Happy Mother’s Day,” Salma signed the post. “This is very cute”, “Valentina is so beautiful”, “This is love”, “I congratulate your family on Mother’s Day!”, “Pretty women,” the subscribers admired.

Salma is raising a girl with her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. The spouses announced the imminent replenishment two years before their engagement. And only in 2009, the couple legalized their relationship. Previously, the actress admitted that her hopes of experiencing the joy of motherhood are gradually fading away. Fortunately, the fears of the actress were not confirmed – at the time of the birth of her daughter, she was 41 years old. Since then, Salma loves her daughter and often takes her with him to social events.