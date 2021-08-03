Selena Gomez and Steve Martin investigate a crime in the Murders in the Same Building trailer

It also featured Sting and Jane Lynch.

Shot from the mini-series “Murders in the same building”

The trailer for the comedy-detective series “Murders in the same building” with the participation of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short has been released. The main characters are obsessed with crime stories and are trying to solve the murder of one tenant of an apartment building.



In many of the films with Martin and Short, something ridiculous happens – and Murders in the Same Building was no exception. Their characters start a whole podcast dedicated to crime. They take him so seriously that they even lock themselves in a closet for good acoustics. The trinity of enthusiasts are trying hard to find evidence, but their skills are far from ideal. What are the photos of possible criminals disguised as selfies? But in the end, the self-proclaimed detectives still begin to suspect something …





The series also stars Jane Lynch and Sting as himself. Mabel, the heroine of Selena Gomez, confuses Sting with Bono and names the musician “Boyfriend from U2”, which is very disappointing for her partners.

The ten-episode series will premiere on August 31st on the Hulu platform. Steve Martin not only played one of the main roles, but also co-wrote the script. And all three main actors also acted as executive producers of the project. Another producer of the show is Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us.









Although Selena Gomez is now better known as a singer, she began her career as an actress and gained her first popularity thanks to her role as Alex Russo in the comedy series The Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez also starred in Harmony Korin’s Razorbound Vacation and Woody Allen’s melodrama A Rainy Day in New York.