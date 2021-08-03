Selena Gomez is afraid of starting new romances due to mental health

In the future, the star would like to meet “her man” and start a family, but so far she is not looking for anything serious.

28-year-old singer and actress Selena Gomez is in no hurry to start new romances, as she decided to focus on her career and her mental health, ET reports, citing a source close to the celebrity.

“She wants to make sure she is doing what helps her mental health and personal well-being. She has been working on herself for years and wants to make sure she is safe before meeting someone in earnest, ”an insider told the press.

Gomez recently launched the Mental Health 101 campaign on behalf of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. In social networks, the singer explained that this initiative is close to her heart, since she had to overcome her own problems for more than one year.

“I know firsthand how scary and lonely it is to face anxiety and depression alone at a young age,” Selena wrote.







The singer also speaks openly about her diagnosis. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder last April. Now the star continues to deal with her own health, career and charity, but does not feel ready for a relationship. Selena was last seen on multiple dates with Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Buttler in December last year.

