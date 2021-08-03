Show business stars start cooking shows amid pandemic

Paris Hilton returns to television screens. She will become the host of her own culinary show. Several celebrities have launched their food programs since last year. “Gazeta.Ru” is about why the stars let the film crew into their kitchens.

Paris Hilton will host a cooking show on Netflix. The star of the 2000s, who became famous as a regular guest of secular parties and a lover of pink and teddy dogs, from the beginning of August will begin by her own example to demonstrate to the audience how to cook simple dishes in the “Cooking with Paris” program.

“I’m so excited! – wrote the 40-year-old celebrity on Instagram. “Next month I’m back on TV and this time I’ll take over the kitchen!”

She urged subscribers to write to her in the comments what dishes they want to see in her performance. Paris Hilton fans, however, simply express their delight and promise to definitely watch the show.

Last year, Paris Hilton has already tried herself as the author of a culinary show. On her YouTube channel, she posted video clip, which demonstrates how to cook lasagna. The star, of course, is accompanied by a toy terrier named “Diamond Baby”.

“People who know me know that I am an amazing cook,” says Paris Hilton in the opening remarks to the video. She recounts how, as a child, she loved to sit on the edge of the kitchen table, watching her mother make “amazing pasta and lasagna.”

The video was criticized in the comments. The audience noticed that Paris Hilton cooks with her hair loose and wearing bicycle gloves and complains that she had one piece of mozzarella in her refrigerator, and not grated, suggested that she did not add onions and garlic to her lasagna, because she became too lazy to cut them, and in general they treated the video as a joke. However, now it turns out that the Paris Hilton show is not a joke at all.









Culinary shows with the participation of celebrities are a common story everywhere, including in Russia, where since 2003 the program of the actress Yulia Vysotskaya “Let’s eat at home” has been released. In the West, the trend has been gaining popularity lately – a number of celebrities who are not professionally related to gastronomy already have their own culinary shows.

In February 2021, it became known that the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, would become the host of the food program on Netflix. In the children’s show “Waffles + Mochi”, which began airing in March, the former US First Lady travels virtually with her doll friends, Waffles and Mochi, around the world – and tells children about the culinary traditions of different countries. In addition, Waffles and Mochi are learning how to cook national dishes – among the teachers you can see, for example, the famous Italian chef Massimo Botturu.

Singer Selena Gomez is the host of the 2020 cooking show, and Selena + Chef premiered on HBO on August 13.

The program became the story of Selena Gomez’s relationship with food in a pandemic – she invites famous chefs to visit her to teach her how to cook, cope with disasters, and use small tricks in cooking.

In one of the episodes, where the guest was the singer Kelis, who received the qualification of a chef in 2010, Selena Gomez admits that she launched the show into a pandemic because she wanted to do something funny.

As a result, the program is now in its third season, with Selena Gomez’s grandparents who live with her in a house in Encino, California. Selena Gomez gets into trouble on screen. She can mistake a gas stove for an electric one, set fire to the parchment paper in which she bakes asparagus, and even pour water into hot oil.

May 2020 saw the premiere of Amy Learns to Cook, a culinary show hosted by comedian and stand-up comedy star Amy Schumer and her husband, professional chef Chris Fisher. This program also appeared due to quarantine – the action takes place at the spouses’ home: Chris Fisher prepares hearty meals from farm products, and his wife assists him.