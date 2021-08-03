Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner attend Justin Bieber’s Los Angeles party

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner decided not to wait until Friday to have some fun. Already yesterday, 23-year-old Kylie and 25-year-old Kendall went to a party in West Hollywood to celebrate the release of Justin Bieber’s new album Justice.

The paparazzi filmed the girls on their way to the club, where the celebration itself took place. For the party, the sisters chose images that emphasized their forms. Especially this evening, Kylie distinguished herself: she was wearing a mini-dress that completely exposes her belly and back, over which the star put on a translucent red mesh. The image was complemented by a scarlet leather coat, a Louis Vuitton case and, of course, a black protective mask.

Kendall chose a fashionable look somewhat more modest. The model came to the party in a white crop top, short skirt, black leather coat and high pointed boots. The girl also did not neglect the protective measures and did not remove the black mask from her face on the way from her personal car to the doors of the club.

Kendall Jenner





The details of the party hosted by Justin Bieber, the journalists could not find out, because it was held in a closed format and exclusively for star friends. However, after the end of the evening, Kylie posted a video on her instagram in which she showed how she was driving home from the club, singing Olivia Rodrigo’s song Driver’s License.









Recall that the other day Kylie Jenner was at the center of a major scandal. Then she posted on her Instagram a message asking to donate money for the operation to her former makeup artist and friend Samuel Raude, who needs serious treatment after a car accident. Many Internet users were outraged by this message from Kylie, noting that her impressive fortune could fully cover the cost of Sam’s surgery without resorting to the help of subscribers.

