Sobchak complained about her face. “I don’t want like Reshetova’s, I want like Portman’s!”

Everything in a person should be fine, says the star

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Actress and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak is convinced that a person should be good in everything, especially in appearance. This also applies to herself, the celebrity admitted.

“It seems to me that everything should be in a person *** (harmoniously). A *** (face) is a natural thing, you cannot train it, you cannot save it with books. I have never had problems with male attention – here everything is decided by energy and vitality, and there is more than enough of this good. But given my exorbitant ambitions, I would like *** (face) like Natalie Portman, ”she said in her telegram channel.

The TV presenter also noted that “God gave me brains,” and she quickly realized that plastic surgery would not help improve her appearance. She will become “at best Anastasia Reshetova at the minimum wages, but not Natalie Portman.”









In the post, Sobchak also noted her high ability for self-irony. According to the TV presenter’s convictions, she lives according to the principle of the act of Faina Ranevskaya: “It was impossible to joke about her, since she would be the first to joke at herself.”

A day earlier, a celebrity spoke out sharply on criticism of her appearance, in particular, her thinness, recalls MK.ru … On her Instagram page, she addressed a post with a photo to her subscribers, where she showed her middle finger. “Let’s go to ***,” Sobchak summed up.