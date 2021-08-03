studying at Kendal Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Popular American fashion models and Hollywood street style stars – Hayley Bieber and Kendal Jenner often show their great taste in clothes and inspire many fashionistas to reproduce their images. This time the paparazzi “caught” the girlfriends when they came to the birthday of model Anastasia Karanikolau.

For the party, the girls chose seductive and sophisticated bows. The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, Kendal Jenner, chose a black and white leather bandeau top from the brand 16Arlington, which was complemented by straight-cut trousers with an identical pattern. The “highlight” of the top model’s image is a vintage Prada handbag and a delicate choker with diamonds.



Kendal Jenner at Anastasia Karanikolau’s party / Photo by BackGrid USA









Hailey Bieber, 24, looked no less luxurious. The girl decided to choose a “total black” bow, which consisted of a satin bralet and a maxi-length skirt with a spectacular cut. The model did not experiment with shoes, so she wore delicate Jimmy Choo shoes with an accent chain around the leg. Haley backed up the sparkling motives with a bright handbag in rhinestones.



Hayley Bieber at Anastasia Karanikolau’s party / Photo by BackGrid USA