“Such a cutie!”: It became known what the “secret son” of Justin Timberlake looks like

That Justin’s wife Jessica Biel gave birth to his second baby, it became known only thanks to the paparazzi. The news spread after photographers captured Jessica with a stroller. And until that moment, none of the outsiders even knew that Bill was pregnant. And although the parents of the baby still have not commented on his appearance, the fact of birth has already been confirmed by two friends of the spouses: singer Brian McKnight and former colleague of Timberlake in the NSync group Lance Bass.

Brian confirmed the addition to his friend’s family during his interview. Explaining why Justin hasn’t written new music lately, he remarked: “He recently had a baby. And Justin now has a new factor that inspires him, so I’m sure he will delight us with new songs. ” And the other day, Lance Bass spoke on the same topic. Giving his interview, he also confirmed the birth of a son to Timberlake. And I noticed that the photo of the child is on the Web, but, alas, on a closed account. As Lance said, all of Justin’s former colleagues who have maintained friendly relations with him are in complete affection from the baby Timberlake. “He’s so cute … Of course he’s Justin and Jessica’s son!” Bass said.









Note that now some fans are convinced that they have revealed the secret of Timberlake and Beal’s reconciliation after the scandal that erupted last fall. Then Justin was filmed at the moment when the drunken singer, who had left for the shooting, opened his hands in the company of the young actress Elisha Wainwright. The photos got into the media then, and Jessica was so offended by the behavior of her legal spouse that it seemed she was going to file for divorce. However, this did not happen. she forgave Justin. And now fans think: she went for it because at that time she was already pregnant with her second child from Timberlake.