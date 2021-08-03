The final trailer for the action Jungle Cruise / “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt has been released (premiere July 30, 2021)

Disney has released the final trailer for Jungle Cruise, based on (don’t be surprised) the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Despite the seemingly “childish” approach, the action turned out to be quite entertaining and interesting.

According to the plot of the picture, the extravagant scientist Lily (Emily Blunt), together with her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall), goes on an expedition into the jungle to find the mystical “Tree of Life” that can cure any disease. The easiest way to get into the depths of the jungle is along the river, respectively, the scientist has to join forces with the captain of the fragile ship Frank (Dwayne Johnson). In addition to the stormy river, impenetrable thickets, wild animals and mystical defenders of that very Tree, the heroes also have to compete with a German expedition led by a submarine captain (Jesse Plemons).









The film was written by Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green and John Recua, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed several horror films (House of Wax, Child of Darkness), as well as a number of action films with Liam Neeson (Air Marshal , “Night Fugitive”, “Passenger”).

The premiere of the film Jungle Cruise was supposed to take place in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the theatrical release was postponed to July 30, 2021. In parallel with the cinemas, the film will be released on the branded streaming service Disney Plus, where subscribers will have to pay an additional $ 39.99 to watch it under the Disney Plus Premier Access program.

Source: Disney